This Professor Determined The Best Glass Shape To Keep Beer Chilled For As Long As Possible

Beer drinkers know that there’s nothing quite like sipping an ice-cold beverage from a clear glass. It creates a more enjoyable drinking experience because the beer’s aroma and flavor are more pronounced.

Previous research has found that consumers of beer prefer to have their beverages as cold as possible. But the problem is that glass does not retain the crisp chill of beer very well.

Typically, beer drinkers will use foam sleeves or add handles to reduce direct contact with the glass to prevent the beverage from warming up too quickly.

To solve this issue, beer glass makers have taken a more extreme approach and come up with various designs to retain coldness for a long time.

A professor of thermal and fluid sciences at the Federal University of São João del-Rei in Brazil named Claudio Pellegrini has determined the best shape for a beer glass to keep the liquid cold for as long as possible.

He calculated the optimal glass design based on the principles of physics. He did not take external factors into account, such as the warmth of a hand holding the glass or the types of glass used.

Instead, Pellegrini tested several shape designs to evaluate heat transfer rates. To figure out the ideal shape, he started with the most basic model, which was a glass with a smooth curve and fixed around a vertical axis.

It had a standard height, radius, and base-to-top ratio. In addition, it had an insulated base to make sure heat loss would only occur from the tops and sides.

For testing purposes, he assumed a fixed starting temperature for the beer and that the glass would have negligible thermal resistance so that any changes in heat transfer would be solely due to modifications in shape.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.