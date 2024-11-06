She’s Been Cut Off By Her Parents For Saying She’s Not Their Personal Maid And Has Her Own Responsibilities To Worry About As A Single Mom 

This 34-year-old woman is a single mom to two sons, one of whom has autism. So, she has an extremely busy schedule already.

But on top of trying to juggle her job and caring for her kids, she’s always expected to help out her parents with everything they need, too.

They began treating her like a maid a while ago, and their requests were small in the beginning. Her parents would ask her to drop off groceries or help out with tasks around their house, and initially, she didn’t mind.

As time went on, though, they began expecting her assistance more and more often. For instance, whenever something broke, they’d call her to fix it. Or if their laundry needed to get washed, or they wanted their lawn trimmed, she was supposed to do it.

“They even asked for ‘small loans’ now and then, which they’d never repay, claiming they’re struggling even though they both work part-time and could cut some unnecessary expenses,” she added.

Her parents would act totally helpless, and it was exhausting for her to deal with. Whenever she’d try to tell them no or drop hints about her also being busy or tired, they’d make her feel guilty, too.

She’d get reminded of how much her parents did for her when she was growing up. To her, it seems like her parents feel “owed” a lifetime of payback for raising her.

However, just last weekend, she finally had enough. At 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, her parents called her and demanded that she come over at the drop of a hat to help them clean out their whole basement.

“No warning, no asking if I had plans with my kids or, you know, needed a break,” she recalled.

