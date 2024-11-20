He Walked Out Of A Date After The Girl Showed Up Unexpectedly With A Friend

The dating world can be a scary place, especially for women. So, when hopeful singles go out on first dates nowadays, they may share their location with friends or call afterward to check-in.

However, would you ever bring a friend on a first date with you for safety purposes?

This 27-year-old man recently encountered the same situation after meeting a woman online, and he wasn’t thrilled about it.

For some context, he matched with her on Tinder, and they agreed to go out on a date on Saturday. He invited her to get food and drinks, and they settled on meeting at a cafe in public.

“And she shows up with a friend of hers who’s, to be fair, more attractive than herself,” he recalled.

Anyway, when he saw both of them together, he questioned what was going on. At that point, his date claimed to have brought a friend “just to be more comfortable,” if he didn’t mind.

He seemingly did mind, though, and made that pretty clear to his date.

“I thought this was a date since I specifically asked if you would like to go out for food and drinks with me?” he asked.

In response, his date suggested that her friend basically just wanted to tag along for “security reasons.” That really rubbed him the wrong way, and he fled the cafe.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.