She Failed To Go To Her Nephew’s Soccer Games, So Her Sister-In-Law’s Threatening To Keep Her Nieces And Nephews Away From Her

When you become a parent, you’re kind of obligated to attend all of your kids’ extracurricular activities – from choir concerts to sports games. But what are the expectations of aunts and uncles? Are they required to attend?

This 27-year-old woman is an aunt herself, and she didn’t think so. Now, her sister-in-law is furious that she didn’t go to any of her 7-year-old nephew’s soccer games over the summer.

In fact, her sister-in-law has even begun threatening to not let her or her husband see their nieces and nephews anymore in the future since, apparently, her sister-in-law believes they don’t support the kids.

For some context, back in June, she and her husband received their nephew’s soccer schedule, yet they never actually committed to attending any of the games.

First of all, they were all set to take place on weekdays – specifically Tuesdays and Thursdays – starting at 6:00 p.m. And she and her husband both work nine-to-five jobs and live about 45 minutes away from the soccer field.

“Technically, we could’ve likely made it to at least one game,” she admitted.

“But quite honestly, we didn’t want to go.”

At this point in their lives, she and her husband have chosen to remain child-free. Instead of childcare, they prefer to use their free time after work to exercise, cook dinner, walk their dog, complete chores, and practice their hobbies.

“I think this is where we may be [jerks] because we definitely could’ve made time for at least one game,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.