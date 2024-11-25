Her Boss Admitted That He Has Feelings For Her And Spent Over An Hour Trying To Convince Her That He Can Be Her Perfect Boyfriend

This 24-year-old girl just started her job working at a private clinic. Now, her 37-year-old boss is hardly a stranger to her.

He and his new ex-wife are both friends of her family, and his ex-wife has been close to her parents since before she even entered the world.

Not only is her boss her manager, but he also owns the private clinic. Lately, her boss has been teaching her different lessons regarding medicine.

Today, he was in the middle of a lesson when he stopped to confess that he has feelings for her!

“It was super out of left field for me, considering he previously told me he wanted me to treat him like a brother,” she explained.

“He then proceeded to talk for an hour and [a] half about the qualities that make him a good partner. Meanwhile, I sat there, kind of stunned and unsure of how to respond.”

“To be clear, I don’t feel the same way at all. Historically, though, whenever I’ve had uncomfortable interactions with him, I get guilt-tripped into forgiving him, either by my parents or by him giving me a super tearful apology.”

Her mom and dad believe (and people their age do, too) that her boss is literally the perfect man, but she is not romantically interested in her boss at all.

Since those feelings are not reciprocal, she’s wondering how she can let him down without making her life uncomfortable.

