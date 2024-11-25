His Dad Told His Sister She Should Open Her Relationship Since Her Medical Issues Prevent Her Boyfriend From Getting His Needs Met

This 28-year-old guy has a 26-year-old sister named Sofia. Sadly, Sofia has been encountering some medical problems lately, and she already had to undergo two separate surgeries this year alone.

She might be facing a third surgery if her rehab doesn’t go the way it’s supposed to. Due to Sofia’s health issues, she isn’t able to be physical with her boyfriend.

“She just now can lift up a box as a major milestone to give a bit of context,” he explained.

At a recent family gathering, Sofia was telling their 63-year-old mom and 23-year-old sister, Elly, about her limitations.

She then mentioned her boyfriend is a complete “saint” for being so patient with her during her recovery process.

He believes Elly was the one who brought up how things in the bedroom are going for Sofia, and Sofia admitted she can’t do anything since she’s in so much pain.

Well, their dad overheard and chimed in that he knows it’s all the rage for younger people to open up their relationships.

“He effectively said it’s not fair on her boyfriend, and young guys have more needs to be met than women,” he added.

“I think you can imagine the several reactions this comment got and the following argument. Mom and my two sisters really laid into him.”

