His Fiancée Wanted To Get Lip Filler An Hour Before An Important Job Interview

This guy is currently engaged, and he loves his fiancée more than anything. But just the other day, they got into a fight over something pretty ridiculous: lip filler.

For some context, she recently won free lip filler and Botox at a bridal expo that they went to, so she made her appointment for yesterday.

The only problem was that his fiancée had also happened to have a second interview for a great job just one hour after the procedure, and it was super important.

“She’s been out of work for three months now, and I have been holding us down the whole time,” he explained.

But, with their wedding right around the corner, he’s been trying to save more money toward that, meaning their finances are tight and his fiancée needs to work.

He’s seen his fiancée get lip filler before, too, and he knows she was super sore and extremely puffy once the procedure was done. So, given how soon her job interview was, he suggested that his fiancée cancel the lip filler appointment, which was free and could be rescheduled for another time after the interview.

Well, she became super upset with him and thought he was telling her what to do with her body.

“The thing is, my whole family consists of women. My grandma, mom, sister, and niece. My sister and niece even live in my house!” he explained.

“I would never tell her what to do with her body or try to control her.”

