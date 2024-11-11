Her Husband Hasn’t Done Anything Around The House Since Having A Procedure Yet Was Fine To Go Golfing, Leaving Her To Care For Their Sick Daughter And Baby Alone

This 35-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 33, have two children. Their daughter is 11 years old, and their son is just 3-months-old.

She has also been furious at her husband for leaving her at home alone to care for both their baby and their sick daughter while he went golfing.

She clarified that she wouldn’t be as angry if her husband hadn’t had a medical procedure done last week, which supposedly prevented him from lifting anything over 10 pounds.

And ever since that procedure, she has been doing all the heavy lifting, literally.

“So I have been doing all the shifts taking care of our baby basically alone,” she said.

Whenever her baby wakes up crying in the middle of the night, she has to handle it. That’s in addition to managing their regular household chores every day, as well as caring for their 11-year-old.

On top of that, when they go out, she’s been forced to carry their baby’s car seat, and it’s killing her.

Her baby weighs 16 pounds, plus the actual weight of the car seat. And she’s a petite woman, standing just under five feet tall and weighing 125 pounds.

“My shoulders hurt. I have had a headache for days from shoulder pain,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.