Her Neighbor’s Teen Son Egged Her Car, And She Feels Guilty For Retaliating

This 25-year-old woman recently moved to a new state and doesn’t currently live in the nicest area. So, she bought a surveillance camera and placed it in her window to keep an eye on her car.

Well, after she went out of town just last week, she returned home to find the vehicle totally covered in eggs and eggshells.

Her camera came in handy, and she was able to check the footage – finding that her neighbor’s son was the culprit.

“I saw my neighbor’s teenage son cracking eggs on my car. Not lightly, but slamming the whole eggs down on the car with force a few days prior,” she recalled.

She went to inspect her car for damage, and she found some minor scrapes in the paint.

Understandably, this was upsetting, but she figured she’d just talk to the boy’s mom, and his mom would deal with him.

To her surprise, her neighbor did nothing of the sort. Once she knocked on their front door and explained what happened, her neighbor became super defensive – saying it wasn’t a “big deal” and that she was just being dramatic.

This pushed her to show her neighbor photos of the damage to her car. She also claimed that she wouldn’t file a report against the teenage boy with the police of their apartment complex as long as he just apologized and paid for a car wash.

“My neighbor did not like that at all and began yelling at me and cussing me out. She said I was making something out of nothing, and [I should] just wait for the rain to wash it away,” she revealed.

