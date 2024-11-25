She Clapped Back At Her Mother-In-Law For Always Commenting On Her And Her Husband’s Finances

This woman is currently married, but she is sick and tired of her mother-in-law constantly badmouthing her and her husband’s finances.

For some context, they aren’t exactly rich, and they aren’t struggling with money, either. The most important part, though, is that they have never asked her mother-in-law for financial help throughout their relationship.

Yes, her mother-in-law has opted to gift them some generous presents. Still, aside from that, she believes that their finances are no one else’s business.

Yet, whenever she and her husband are excited about reaching a life milestone – such as getting a new car, going on a trip, or completing some home renovations – her mother-in-law always has to chime in.

She and her husband get grilled on whether or not they can actually afford those things. Plus, if they’re “sure” that they are making “good use” of their funds.

“I’ve also heard through the grapevine that she thinks I’m spoiled. I’m not sure where she is getting that from,” she revealed.

She admitted that she’d understand this behavior more, or at least it wouldn’t bother her as much, if her mother-in-law was more frugal, too. However, that simply isn’t the case.

Instead, her mother-in-law is actually a CEO who lives a super lavish lifestyle and never comments on anyone else’s financial situation.

“My mother-in-law’s manchild boyfriend recently went out and bought a Ferrari because he was sad, and she didn’t say [anything] about that,” she added.

