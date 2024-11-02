Her Sister-In-Law, Who Isn’t Even Pregnant, Wants Her To Pick A Different Baby Name And Claimed To Have Already Called Dibs On Her Top Choice In Honor Of Her Grandmother

This 31-year-old woman is seven months pregnant with her first child, a daughter. So, she and her 33-year-old husband have spent a ton of time selecting a meaningful baby name.

The name they wound up settling on is in honor of her late grandmother, with whom she had a tight-knit relationship.

“And it’s a name that isn’t super common anymore. We decided to keep the name private until the baby was born,” she said.

However, her 29-year-old sister-in-law Laura, who isn’t even pregnant yet, found out about the name they picked and sparked some drama over it.

For some context, Laura has been trying to start a family with her husband for a while now, and in the past, Laura has shared some of her favorite baby name options.

More recently, they all got together for a family dinner, and it turned out that her chosen baby name is also her sister-in-law’s top choice.

They were just sitting there, enjoying their meal, when the topic of baby names was broached, and she jokingly responded, “Oh, we have one picked out, but it’s a surprise!”

At that point, Laura really wanted to know and pressed her for a hint. This led her to say that her baby would be named after her late grandmother.

This led Laura to guess the correct name immediately, and afterward, her sister-in-law looked super shocked.

