His Girlfriend’s Been Cheating On Him With A Married NFL Player

For the last three years, this 32-year-old man has been dating his 29-year-old girlfriend, though they’ve known one another for six years.

They currently live under the same roof, and marriage has been a topic of discussion. His girlfriend is quite successful in her career as an attorney, and she makes a ton more money than he does.

“What attracted me to her initially, besides her looks, is how independent and confident she is,” he explained.

“She owns every room she walks into; confidence is off the charts. Neither of us came from money, but we are both in much better places than our families ever were.”

Over the weekend, he plugged his phone in to charge next to his girlfriend’s iPad when he saw some notifications pop up on her device.

The person who was messaging his girlfriend was a guy, but he didn’t know his name as someone related to his girlfriend in any way.

Along with the guy’s name was a photo of him in a football jersey, and although he’s not super into sports, he sort of seemed familiar.

So he Googled this guy’s first name, followed by “NFL,” and there he was. He figured this was some kind of prank, as how did his girlfriend know a professional athlete on a first-name basis?

Curiosity got the best of him, so he looked through his girlfriend’s text messages with this guy, which he regrets.

