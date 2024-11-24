His Mother-In-Law Ruined His Wedding By Telling His Wife She’s Divorcing Her Cheating Dad

I never thought we would have to turn this into a public service announcement, but it’s not the best idea to break bad news to a bride right before she walks down the aisle at her own wedding.

Sadly, this 27-year-old man’s mother-in-law ruined his wedding two weeks ago by telling his 24-year-old wife something terrible before their special day even started.

While his wife was getting her makeup and hair done, her mom thought it was an opportune moment to inform her about her divorce.

Apparently, his wife’s dad cheated on her mom, which is the reason for the split.

His wife’s Maid of Honor was the one who filled him in. Not long after that, all of the guests at their wedding managed to find out about the divorce, too.

“Our wedding was a whole mess because everyone was trying to act happy for us, knowing what had just happened,” he explained.

“I noticed my wife’s eyes being swollen instantly when I saw her walking down the aisle. I could tell that she had been crying beforehand. We ended up skipping the dance.”

“Wedding night ended up at a fast-food restaurant with our friends. [The] honeymoon was fun, but I could tell she was not feeling 100%.”

Now, his mother-in-law and father-in-law are trying to say sorry for wrecking the entire wedding.

