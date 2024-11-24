She’s Showing You How To Make Her Viral Thanksgiving Mac And Cheese

Not only is macaroni and cheese a traditional Thanksgiving staple, but it also appears on dinner tables all year round, unlike sweet potato casserole or stuffing. There’s just nothing better than this ooey-gooey pasta dish.

TikToker Victoria Tschopp (@victoriatschoppp) is sharing her recipe for the best Thanksgiving macaroni and cheese. If your family is the type who absolutely has to have mac and cheese for the holiday dinner, consider giving this recipe a try!

It will result in the most delicious experience of everyone’s lives. So, don’t wait—let’s dive into the cheesiest Thanksgiving ever.

Ingredients:

4 cups of shredded sharp cheddar

1 cup of shredded Manchego

1 cup of shredded gouda

1/2 cup of butter

1/2 cup of flour

2 cups of half and half

1 pound of macaroni

3 cups of milk

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

Paprika

Directions:

Start by grating all the cheeses into a bowl. Mix them together and set aside at least one cup of cheese to top the dish with before baking.

Next, boil one pound of macaroni pasta in salted water. Cook the pasta for about seven minutes, drain it, and add it to an oven-safe dish.

To make the cheese sauce, add butter to a large pot or pan and let it melt. Dump in the flour and mix well until the ingredients are fully combined.

