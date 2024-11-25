His Sister Claimed His Work-From-Home Position Wasn’t A Real Job And That He Could Still Watch Her Two Toddlers While On The Clock, So He’s Refusing To Babysit For Her At All Anymore

The friends and family members of remote workers often have a lot of misconceptions about their day-to-day routine, thinking it’s extremely laid back or not a “real” job.

If you’ve ever worked from home, though, then you know that’s rarely the case. And quite frankly, the preconceived notions can get downright annoying, especially if you truly work hard every single day.

This 32-year-old guy has been dealing with these same judgments from his older sister, Emily, who’s 34.

For some context, he currently works from home as a software developer; meanwhile, Emily is a stay-at-home mom to her two kids, a 4-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son.

A few weeks ago, Emily also asked if he was able to babysit her children for an entire day since she needed to run some errands.

“I agreed and rearranged my work schedule to make it happen,” he recalled.

Well, just last week, Emily came knocking again. But that time, he truly wasn’t able to watch her kids because he was swamped with work.

He had a bunch of deadlines to meet and wasn’t able to take any time off. He tried to explain that to Emily, too, and very politely said it wasn’t possible.

Rather than respecting that, his sister totally snapped at him and degraded his job.

