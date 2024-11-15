His Wife Cheated On Him With Her Boss Months Before Their Wedding, And He Only Found Out Now

This 34-year-old man has spent a decade with his 32-year-old wife, and they tied the knot two and a half years ago.

Several days back, he found out a shocking secret his wife has been keeping. Months before their wedding day, his wife cheated with her boss. She did move to a new job, but it had nothing to do with sleeping with her boss.

He’s struggling with what he should do for a few reasons. He and his wife have the same friends, and his wife’s now ex-boss is in their social circle, so they routinely see him.

They’ve never encountered big issues in their relationship up until this moment, and they’ve always been best friends.

If they had to share one room together for an entire year in isolation, they’re the kind of couple that would be thrilled to do that.

“As such, our lives are extremely intertwined to the point of happy codependence. She’s my best friend, and we were very much looking forward to settling down and starting a family now that we’re in a financial position to do so,” he explained.

Whatever decision he makes has the potential to alter his life for years on end, and that’s why he’s treading carefully.

It was three days ago that he got a message out of nowhere from the former partner of his wife’s ex-boss.

This woman had evidence of the cheating his wife participated in and thought he should know about it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.