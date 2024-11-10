She Adopted Teens Aging Out Of Foster Care, And She Resents That They Took Away The Peace In Her Life

For a little under nine years, this woman and her husband have served as foster parents to 26 children.

Four of the kids who have lived with them got permanently placed, and she and her husband adopted three others who were aging out of the system.

By the time she and her husband officially adopted their teenagers, they were all adults. She loves her kids with everything she has, and it’s no different than if she gave birth to them all herself.

“I’ve poured all my love, energy, time, devotion, and money into them,” she explained. “I’ve spent countless hours in courthouses, taught them how to drive, helped them get into college, taught them how to budget, hosted multiple birthday parties, and just doted on them.”

“Some have said we spoil them. We aren’t perfect, but we’ve never even raised our voices to these kids, and we are so, so careful not to enact additional trauma on them.”

Should she or her husband do one little thing to set off triggering their traumas, they quickly turn around and treat them like junk.

It happens time and time again, and she has a collection of awful stories regarding the things her kids have done or said to them.

Some of those are on the minor side; others are so terrible many parents would cut contact if they found themselves in that position.

The worst kid they have is their 22-year-old daughter, who loves to hold everything against them while riling up her siblings to join her side.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.