She Kicked Her Cousin Out Of Her Wedding For Not Wearing A White Dress

Not everyone goes the traditional route when they have their wedding, and this 28-year-old woman was in that camp when she tied the knot two weeks ago.

She and her husband knew they wanted no children at their wedding, which isn’t so unusual, but then they picked a very unique dress code: they asked their guests to wear white.

Now, this is normally the color that the bride wears, but she hates white. She worries about getting dirty whenever she wears the color, so she picked out a blue wedding dress, not a white one.

She then selected her bridal party, which included her best friend from high school, her two besties from middle school, her cousin, and her 16-year-old niece.

She didn’t invite anyone under 18 to her wedding, but her niece was the single exception to that rule.

During shopping for the bridesmaid dresses, she told everyone their dress had to be black to match all the groomsmen.

They found a perfect dress that fit everyone, and then her cousin asked why her niece was getting a black dress.

She pointed out to her cousin that her niece was a bridesmaid, which her cousin was shocked by. There definitely was tension after that, but she pulled her niece aside and said it was important for her to hold a bridesmaid role.

Things were smoothed over, but when it came time for her to shop for her wedding dress, her cousin ruined that, too.

