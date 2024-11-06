She Rejected Her Cheating Boyfriend’s Apology Letter After He Got Caught Texting His Ex, But Her Friends Believe She’s Being Cold

Most people know that cheating is wrong, yet some still decide to take back their unfaithful partners anyway. If your significant other betrayed you like that, would you be able to forgive them? Or would you flat-out reject their attempts to apologize?

This 22-year-old woman is in the latter boat. She and her boyfriend, who’s 25, had been dating for nearly two years.

They first met back in college, and she always thought he was extremely sweet and charming.

“You know, the whole ‘dream boyfriend’ package. Or so I thought,” she said.

That’s because their relationship came crashing down a few weeks ago when she found out her boyfriend had been texting his ex-girlfriend behind her back.

Their messages weren’t innocent or friendly catch-ups, either. Instead, she discovered they were exchanging heart emojis, texting each other late at night, and even saying “I miss you” a few times.

She immediately confronted her boyfriend about this, too, and he had the nerve to deny everything. In fact, he claimed the messages were “nothing,” calling them “just a joke.”

“I couldn’t believe it. And after a ton of gaslighting and, ‘Babe, you’re overreacting’ nonsense, I broke it off,” she recalled.

She proceeded to pack up her boyfriend’s things and leave them outside his front door. Plus, she blocked him on everything.

