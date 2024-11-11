This woman is pleading with you to please make sure that you’re truly emotionally available before putting yourself out there in the dating pool.

The caveat she puts is that this obviously doesn’t apply if you are only interested in hookups or casually dating, so long as you are honest about it from the start.

After all, when everyone’s on the same page, that’s when you can anticipate there being minimal drama and hurt feelings.

But she’s feeling upset that she spent the last few months falling in love with a guy who wasn’t emotionally available, even though he made it seem like he wanted a long-term, committed relationship.

“Before you post that profile on the dating app, before you become monogamous and exclusive with someone, please make sure you are emotionally and physically available,” she said.

“I spent the last 3 months falling in love [with] a guy who simply wasn’t emotionally available. He used me to rebound and get over an ex whom he clearly still loved.”

“Whenever she changed her mind, he left me and ran straight back to her. I want people to be happy and be with their people, but please know that there are actual victims in these stories.”

She’s hurt that he led her on and did this to her. So, she’s issuing this public service announcement to other people out there looking for love in the hopes that you won’t end up like this guy – hurting people who are seeking a true connection.

“We have feelings and emotions and hurt – so please really examine your lives before you go out and use someone else as collateral damage just [because] you don’t want to be alone,” she added.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.