She Wants To Divorce Her Husband Of Less Than One Year Because They Rushed Into Marriage, Don’t Have A Lot In Common, And Picture Different Futures

This 24-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 22, only knew each other for three months before they tied the knot. She realizes how insanely fast they moved, too, but according to her, her husband was going into the military.

“And neither of us wanted to be away from each other for years. It was a quick and probably dumb decision, but we’re here,” she said.

Now, they’ve officially been married for less than one year, and unfortunately, things aren’t all sunshine and rainbows. First of all, there’s no communication in their relationship whatsoever.

Whenever she tries to start a discussion about something, her husband will flat-out reply with statements like, “I don’t know how to respond to that,” or, “I don’t know what you want me to say.”

Aside from that, she feels as if all of her attempts to connect with her husband are ignored. He doesn’t care when she tries to show him things, and if she starts talking about something that excites her, he is dismissive.

“When he talks about things he’s interested in, or really anything, I make sure I actively listen and make sure he is heard and appreciated. I do not get that in return,” she explained.

She believes that “mental connection” is critical for relationships, and she truly wishes she and her husband had more in common, such as their values.

She acknowledges how they should have discussed their life goals and visions before saying, “I do.” But obviously, that didn’t happen, and she’s currently unsure if they will ever align and be on the same page.

For instance, her husband wants to start a family as soon as possible; meanwhile, she’s not sold on the idea of having kids at all.

