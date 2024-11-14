Her Husband Kept Leaving To-Do Lists For Her Around Their House And Making Her Feel Like She Wasn’t Pulling Her Weight

This 28-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 33, have been married for two years, and they tend to split chores quite evenly around their house.

She admits that her husband is a little more organized than she is. But while she appreciates his tidiness, she’s annoyed that he recently started leaving to-do lists for her all around their home.

Her husband would put lists of chores for her on their fridge or next to the coffee machine. Sometimes, he even tapes them to their bathroom mirror.

“They’re usually small things, like reminders to fold the laundry, take out the trash, or take care of certain errands,” she said.

In the beginning, she gave the idea a chance and actually found the lists helpful. Lately, though, it just seems as if her husband is trying to micromanage her.

She claimed that she didn’t just forget to take care of things around the house. Rather, she simply prefers to complete the tasks at her own pace.

“And seeing these lists every day makes me feel like he thinks I’m not pulling my weight, even though I genuinely believe I am,” she detailed.

So, a few days ago, she finally decided to ask her husband if he could “ease up” on leaving so many to-do lists around and trust that she’d handle chores without needing constant reminders.

Her husband supposedly seemed a bit shocked, saying he only wanted to keep them both on track, given how busy her schedule was.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.