She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Gulped Down An Entire Rotisserie Chicken Before Promptly Asking To Sleep With Her

Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

There has been no shortage of dating horror stories on social media. But one woman’s tale involving a guy who slurped up an entire rotisserie chicken by himself and promptly asked to sleep with her afterward while still “covered in chicken juice” may just take the cake.

Jess Adams, an actress and model from Los Angeles, recently shared this bizarre dating story from years ago on her TikTok account @thejessadams.

At the time, she’d met a guy who asked her out on a first date, and she totally left the ball in his court when it came to picking their plans.

“I was like, ‘Cool, it’s your date. What do you want to do?'” she recalled.

The guy, who was Australian, by the way, wound up taking her to a Ralphs grocery store, and she tried to just go with the flow.

Then, while at the grocery store, he only bought two items: a rotisserie chicken and a giant beer.

And if that wasn’t already questionable enough, the guy didn’t even take Jess anywhere afterward. Instead, they just sat down on a stump in front of Ralphs, and the guy cracked open his beer.

They began to share the beverage and make small talk, which was fine for a little while. However, she eventually turned her head, and while looking away, she heard an incredibly loud slurping sound.

“The man had sucked down the rotisserie chicken by himself. The man Hoover vacuumed this rotisserie chicken. Didn’t offer me any. I don’t think he chewed,” Jess revealed.

Brent Hofacker – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

She couldn’t help but stare at the man in disbelief and was admittedly a little impressed. Meanwhile, he just stared back at her with a creepy smile and was apparently “covered” in chicken juice.

Still, things got worse. The guy proceeded to flat-out ask Jess if she wanted to sleep with him after that.

“We were both actors, and you know what, later on, he went on to play a serial killer. It just made sense,” she said while laughing in her TikTok.

Her horrific yet hilarious story has left many social media users shocked and sharing their own thoughts in the comment section.

“I don’t know if I wish I had the gall or am glad I don’t. That’s crazy work…,” wrote one commenter.

“Why do I feel like I’ve met this guy?” joked another.

“This is terrifying. So glad you’re alive today,” commented a third, followed by a laughing emoji.

Rotisserie chickens are popular because they’re such a cheap, convenient, and delicious grocery store meal option. But after hearing about this bad first date, it’s safe to say some of us may never be able to look at rotisserie chickens the same again.