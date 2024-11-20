She’s Calling Off Her Wedding After Her Fiancé Kept Something From Her That Alters Their Future

Next June, this 25-year-old woman is supposed to be getting married to her 27-year-old fiancé, but she’s calling off her wedding.

Now, she met her fiancé back in college, and while she managed to graduate early, he didn’t graduate when he was supposed to, so they received their diplomas at the same time, given their ages.

Then, her fiancé started grad school, and he was able to finish that last year, but then he failed to complete his thesis.

Getting himself back on track, it seemed likely for him to graduate this spring, but he missed that deadline.

“So now, he’s supposed to graduate in a few weeks,” she explained. “He found out a month and a half ago that he was going to have to do another semester and only told me last week after I asked about how he was doing.”

“This has completely removed the veil from my eyes. I love him so much that I’ve been ignoring everything!”

“I’ve sacrificed so much. I’ve taken on the majority of the load in our relationship (financial, chores, cooking, planning, etc.) to ease his stress so he could graduate and we can begin our life together.”

She’s working at a job she dislikes since it’s the best choice for her, given the area they’re living in, while her boyfriend completes his graduate program.

She’s been counting on him to live up to his end of the bargain and hurry up and graduate so that they can move somewhere new and she can begin a career she likes.

