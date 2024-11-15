She’s Concerned Her Husband Wants A Divorce After She Screamed At Him And Insulted His Hobbies

Four years ago, this 27-year-old woman walked down the aisle and married her 28-year-old husband.

Now, he has a room in their home dedicated to his various hobbies, which include LEGOs, sim racing, music production, soccer analysis, and aviation setups.

She says this is not only like a man cave for her husband – it’s literally “his sanctuary.” Her husband is extremely analytical and enjoys writing about different topics that he dissects, including sports.

“He’s slightly on the spectrum and very introverted, so he doesn’t have close friends,” she explained.

She’s the only one in her husband’s life that he shares his hobbies with. He constantly invites her to come to his room so he can show her what he’s working on.

She loves her husband with all of her heart, and it means a lot to her that he is so inclusive, but she occasionally just wants to be alone and take time by herself.

Unfortunately, she freaked out on her husband pretty recently, and she’s not sure how to make amends for the terrible things she said to him.

“I yelled at him, saying some hurtful things that I didn’t mean, like how his interests bore me, that he needs to get a social life, and even questioned why I married him,” she said.

“I regret every word, but my anger got the best of me, and I couldn’t control it in that moment. Since then, he’s completely changed.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.