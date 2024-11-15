The Girl He’s Dating Says She Won’t Be Interested In Him If He Shaves His Beard, So He’s Hurt

Over the last few months, this 40-year-old guy has been dating a 38-year-old woman. The other day, she made a remark that was not only out of left field; it really hurt his feelings and left him wondering if they have a genuine connection.

The comment she made was that he should never shave his beard, so he questioned her about why she felt that way.

She admitted she likes his facial hair, and that wasn’t what got him so upset. Deciding to tease her, he asked if she would still like to date him if he did end up shaving.

She made a disgusted face and said that she wouldn’t be able to keep seeing him if he was beardless.

He let out a laugh, assuming she was joking back, but then he wanted confirmation. She shocked him by saying if he shaved, she would no longer find him hot.

He was so taken aback that he spent the remainder of the evening saying not much of anything.

She brought the beard thing up again, wanting to know if he was actually that mad about it, and he said he wasn’t angry; it was just that his feelings were hurt.

It made him feel terrible to know that she wouldn’t find him attractive if he changed that one minor detail about himself.

“I’m not utterly distraught about it, but I am a bit upset that she’s essentially dating my beard and not me and doesn’t actually find ME attractive,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.