She’s No Longer A Stay-At-Home Mom, So Her Husband Wants Her To Pay Him Back For All The Money He Gave Her While She Wasn’t Working

Shortly after this 34-year-old woman got married to her 47-year-old husband eight years ago, she wound up getting pregnant.

They weren’t sure what to do on the childcare front, but at first, her father-in-law stepped in to help since he was retired and was excited to bond with their baby.

As soon as she welcomed her child into the world, she came to the conclusion that her father-in-law’s health problems would prevent him from being able to help with the baby.

She and her husband looked around at local daycares, and they were surprised to find the cost was more than her salary.

She figured if they looked into daycares that were a bit further from them in more rural areas or run out of someone’s home, they might be able to save money, but her husband wasn’t in agreement.

“He kept insisting I should stay home with the baby, saying we couldn’t trust home daycares, and he didn’t want to look into cheaper daycares,” she explained.

“I stayed home for about 2 years when I got pregnant again. After many arguments, I ended up staying home for 7 years until the youngest could start school.”

“My husband would give me kind of an “allowance” of about $375 a week, and from that, I paid for groceries, my gas, car insurance, and anything the children and I would need.”

She bought things like medicine or clothes, and the amount of money was hard to make work, considering inflation.

