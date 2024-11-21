She’s Sick Of Working Her Heart Out And Having Nothing To Show For It

Ever since this 21-year-old girl was little, she was told that if she worked her hardest, she would be capable of incredible accomplishments. She’s an only child, and her parents immigrated to America from Asia.

She’s done everything possible to have the best grades. She even participated in sports and various competitions and won awards for that.

She used to have one extracurricular activity seven days a week. She got her first B back in her middle school honors math class, which really took a toll on her.

“My parents made it clear that was unacceptable, and I spent the whole day crying because I felt like a failure,” she explained.

“In high school, I sacrificed my mental health and sleep for the sake of my grades and extracurriculars because I so badly wanted to go to a top school for college. I got a high SAT score and poured myself into my application essays.”

“I graduated ranked 2nd in my whole class, and I still got rejected from every single school that I applied to, with the exception of two safety schools. Ultimately, I chose my least favorite option because it offered me the most money.”

She doesn’t feel bad about that, as college has proven to be a wonderful experience for her. But back then, when she got accepted, she was so unhappy to realize that she had worked her tail off and landed at a school that did not rank among the top 100 colleges in America.

After she made it to campus, everyone insisted it was excellent for her to be that “big fish” swimming in her small college pond.

She instantly landed a research opportunity and made it to the board of two separate clubs, and all of that meant a lot to her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.