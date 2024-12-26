His Wife Screamed At Him In Front Of Their Christmas Guests, Which Embarrassed Him, So Now He Wants A Separation

A decade ago, this man got married to his wife, and they have three children together, who are eight, five, and three.

Several nights ago, he and his wife threw a Christmas party, and their grandparents, parents, and siblings were all invited.

“The party was going great, and it was much needed for me after a long year at work. There were a lot of jokes cracked, and I did get pretty drunk by the end,” he explained.

After he walked off to head over to the bathroom, he ended up dropping a water glass, shattering it. He was well aware his wife was going to be furious with him, so he instantly picked up the mess.

As he finished mopping it all up, his wife requested that he come with her to their room. While they were in their bedroom, his wife began screaming at him loud enough for all of their guests to hear her.

His wife was so mad at him, and she yelled that she asked him not to drink that much at their party. He pointed out to his wife that everyone in their house could obviously hear her shouting at him.

She didn’t cut it out, though; she just continued yelling at him at the top of her lungs. He did say sorry to his wife, which made her fall silent and eventually calm right down.

He exited their bedroom, and he could tell that all of their guests had overheard his wife screaming at him like that.

“It was really awkward, and I felt humiliated. They all left shortly after,” he added. “When I woke up the next morning, my wife apologized a lot for the previous night and even broke down in tears.”

She tried to hug him, but he got up and rolled out of the bed, then went to hang out with their kids. Thankfully, the night before, the kids had gone to sleep on the early side, so they missed out on his wife berating him.

His wife spent the remainder of the day issuing more apologies, but he simply felt lifeless. He requested that his wife give him some time apart, and he slept on their couch that night.

His wife pleaded with him and sobbed as she asked him to come to sleep in their room instead, but he kept asking her to let him be.

He did his best to put on a happy face so their kids would have a Merry Christmas, and it worked; his kids aren’t aware of how off things are between him and his wife, but he’s left feeling like it’s best for them to separate.

He believes his wife will be happier without him, and he’s never felt more humiliated in his life than he did the other night.

“I told her upfront that I’m losing feelings for [her] by the minute, and the more she tries to force it, the more I feel like I just want to consider divorce,” he continued.

“I’ve never used the divorce word ever, and I never thought I would. But that’s where my head’s at right now.”

He’s left wondering if he’s wrong for wanting to move ahead with a separation or a divorce after how his wife screamed at him like that in front of their guests.

