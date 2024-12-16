Former Teen Mom Star Farrah Says A Plastic Surgery Experience Left Her Devastated

Instagram @farrahabraham - pictured above is Farrah

Former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham has been known for leaving scathing Yelp reviews, sharing her two cents on everything from housing complexes to horse trainers.

Now, Farrah has issued another one-star review following a plastic surgery experience that left her devastated.

She’s been open about her various cosmetic procedures over the years, including her use of facial fillers. Yet, more recently, Farrah actually visited a medical spa in Austin, Texas, to get dissolver injections. Essentially, the dissolver would break down the fillers and negate previous Botox work.

However, Farrah claimed the med spa didn’t properly treat both sides of her face. She took multiple photographs following the injections and shared them, showing how one side of her face was left very swollen and also appeared to have lost mobility.

Along with the pictures, Farrah wrote a seething review on Yelp on November 11, leaving a one-star rating.

“No one should pay and waste months being a research project,” the review began.

Farrah went on to call out her injector, named Devon, who’s the med spa’s owner and allegedly “refused” to properly “equal” both sides of her face.

She claimed her face was being “abused” for months, her time was wasted, and her facial nerves were impacted.

Additionally, Farrah stated that Devon was treating both sides of her face unequally on purpose to “drag this out.”

Instagram @farrahabraham – pictured above is Farrah

“She [Devon] is gaslighting, narcissistic, and should shut down her practice. It’s sad her staff has to witness such horrible business practices,” the review continued.

In the wake of Farrah’s searing review, the med spa’s owner actually responded to her claims in a Yelp reply on November 14.

“In this instance, we made the professional decision to discontinue our provider-patient relationship due to the repeated insistence on treatments that did not align with our medical advice,” the reply reads.

“We adhere to medically sound judgment when assessing the suitability of treatments, and our commitment to safe and balanced care sometimes necessitates recommending against specific procedures and turning patients away if we believe that the request (or demand) of the patient for aesthetic treatment could compromise their well-being.”

The response concluded by stating that the med spa’s goal was to support every client with the highest standard of care.

“And we respectfully advise all clients based on these principles,” the owner wrote.