He Canceled A Date With A Girl Over Her Severely Disabled Son

davit85 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Two weeks ago, this guy met a girl via the Internet, and they have been talking a lot ever since. After spending so much time speaking to her, he figured they were really forming a great connection.

He found out that they share a lot of interests, and he also started liking her because she’s hilarious, as well as gorgeous.

She did tell him that she has a severely disabled son, and initially, that fact about her life did not scare him off.

However, as they kept on chit-chatting and opening up more about their lives, he got a glimpse into how much her disabled son impacts her.

“Like I’m on the wrong side of 35, my son’s nearly grown, and I’m out here looking for the long term, and as [bad] as it sounds, I just can’t see a future with so many restrictions,” he explained.

“No holidays, no weekends away, not even weekends at my place… it just seemed like too much.”

They did go ahead and organize a first date, but the more he thought about her son, the more he realized he just can’t sign up for such a big responsibility, should things work out with this girl.

So, on the night of their date, he wound up canceling it. He was honest with her about why he called off meeting up with her, fully anticipating that she would be sympathetic.

“I thought there was even a chance we could be friends, but she ended up blocking my number…so she obviously thinks I’m [a jerk]. I’m just worried I might have upset her,” he continued.

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to have been so honest with her about why he had to cancel their first date.

What do you think? Was it the right thing to do, providing her with honesty, or should he have lied to protect her feelings?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read