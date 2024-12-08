He Walked Out Of A Restaurant When His Date Admitted She Kisses Her Male Best Friend And Organized A Movie Night With Him Later

Several months back, this guy met a girl named Ana on a dating app, and they seemed to hit it off instantly. She was sweet and hilarious, and they spent a lot of time chatting through FaceTime.

A week ago, he invited Ana out to dinner at a very fancy restaurant. It wasn’t close to where they both live, but he was excited to “treat” her to a wonderful night out, as she seemed worth it to him.

Ana requested that he give her a ride to the restaurant and then asked if he would be able to drop her off at her best friend’s house when their date was over.

He was cool with this, and Ana mentioned she had organized a movie night along with her best friend, which would be taking place later that evening. On the night of their date, he picked Ana up in his car, and they drove over to the restaurant together.

“The date went better than expected; we vibed really well,” he explained. “Ana also had drinks since I was the designated driver.”

As their date came to an end, Ana questioned him about if it would still be alright for him to give her a ride to Josh’s house.

He was puzzled for a moment, and then it dawned on him that Josh must be Ana’s best friend. Remember, she had said she was having a movie night with her bestie after their date.

However, Ana became awkward after she said Josh’s name, and she said sorry to him. He informed Ana she didn’t need to give him an apology and reassured her that he was only interested in who Josh was.

Ana once more said Josh was her best friend, but then Ana told him something that caught him completely off guard.

“Ana said she wanted to be honest with me because she really liked me and saw a future with me, and she admitted they sometimes make out during these movie nights, but it doesn’t go further than that,” he added.

“I appreciated Ana’s honesty, but this whole thing felt like a huge gut punch. I was maybe in my feelings, but I just couldn’t do it anymore.”

“I told Ana to just ask Josh to pick her up, and I paid for my portion of the dinner and left. Ana looked really sad when I ended the date and left.”

He felt bad about ditching Ana in the restaurant, so he called his sister to get her opinion. His sister thought it was wrong of him to leave Ana “stranded” there at the restaurant.

His sister felt that since Ana was upfront with him and a nice girl, he really should have given her a ride as he promised.

However, he didn’t agree with his sister and had a valid argument for why he didn’t want to give Ana a ride to Josh’s house.

“I told my sister how I could be expected to take Ana for a really fancy dinner and then drop [her] off her at her guy best friend’s house, where she would then make out with him,” he continued.

“I had enough self-respect left not to do that.”

Regardless, he’s left wondering if his sister is right and if he shouldn’t have walked out on Ana like that.

Personally, I think Josh and Ana sound like friends with benefits, not besties, and I don’t think he was entirely wrong to ditch Ana the way that he did.

