He Wants His Girlfriend To Take Down The Photos Of Her Ex-Husband Hanging In Her Bedroom

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

You’ll never find pictures of me and my latest ex because I got rid of the evidence. Are you like that with past partners?

This man’s girlfriend is divorced and has four children from her ex-husband, whom she was married to for six years.

Her ex has vanished into thin air and is no longer a part of their kids’ lives. There’s a rumor going around that this guy up and left the country, as he has active warrants out for his arrest.

He and his girlfriend are planning for the future and discussing moving in together as a next step in their relationship.

“Recently, I’ve been struggling with her having a picture collage of her ex, her, and kids on our bedroom wall,” he explained.

“Granted, they are small and hard to see unless you walk right up to it. Nonetheless, they are there. She argues that she cannot remove the pictures without also destroying the whole collage, which is true.”

“Furthermore, her phone gallery is filled, and I mean filled with pictures of her ex. You can’t scroll for 2 seconds without coming across a picture. Recently, she’s compromised and deleted what I considered “intimate” (photos of them kissing, etc.) but says that she will not remove the family portraits or maternity pictures which do contain them kissing.”

He is sympathetic to where his girlfriend is coming from, and he wishes the photos didn’t bother him, but oh boy, do they ever.

He feels like a total jerk for being so upset over these mementos of his girlfriend’s ex. Unfortunately, when he is able to move on, his girlfriend will scroll past a photo of her ex, and he sees it, so it’s constantly in his face.

He’s quit bringing up how the photos make him feel, as he’s spoken to his girlfriend at length about it, and now it’s just a lost cause.

He’s not asking his girlfriend to pretend her ex never existed – he’s just asking her to remove the photos he’s forced to look at.

“Has anyone ever experienced something similar, and if so, how did you feel/deal with it?” he wondered. “Am I just overreacting?”

