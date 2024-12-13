Her Fiancé Called Off Their Engagement And Blamed Not Being On The Same Page About Money

This 35-year-old woman has four wonderful children, and they are 11, 12, 14, and 15. When she was little, her home life was tumultuous and unreliable. Her dad was never there for her, and her mom suffered from bipolar disorder.

The state then came in and split up her and her siblings, which made things spiral even further for her. Her childhood was marked with pain, isolation, and uncertainty.

Back then, she made a promise to herself that when she grew up and had kids of her own, they would never be made to feel as awful as she did.

She kept that promise, and although her marriage ended in divorce, which was not in her plans, she still does everything in her power to be a great mom.

After nine years with her husband, they got went their separate ways. She got married far too young, and she didn’t pick her husband for the correct purposes.

Her husband lacked ambition and loved alcohol. She gathered up her bravery and walked away from him close to seven years ago.

After that, she became a single mom, as her now ex-husband got in trouble with the law. It’s been hard on her, for sure, supporting four children alone and dealing with so much on her plate.

“I’ve worked hard to build a better life. I earned my bachelor’s degree in business administration, bought a small home for us (it’s not much, but it’s ours), and started saving, though it’s been slow,” she explained.

Then, she met her 39-year-old fiancé and figured this was her second shot to find the love of her life. This man is the man of her dreams.

He works hard, he’s sweet, and he comes with stability. His childhood is starkly different from her experience, as his family is part of the upper-middle class. They’re loving and kind.

He does have two children from his past relationships, and he does not have full custody, so he’s had more free time than her to work. He managed to save north of $200,000 with that extra time not spent on his kids.

“When we started dating, I was upfront about my struggles—how I’ve worked tirelessly to provide for my kids and haven’t had the luxury of building a substantial savings account. He didn’t seem to mind,” she said.

“Recently, I decided to buy my 14-year-old son a gaming PC for Christmas. He’s a great kid, and I wanted to give him something special. But after I made that purchase, my fiancé told me he wanted to postpone our wedding. He said he feels we’re not on the same financial page and that I need to save more so we can buy a house together.”

“He insists on splitting everything 50/50, but that feels impossible for me. I work seven days a week—full-time on weekdays and part-time on weekends—but I also have bills, four kids to support, and obligations he’s never had to consider. I told him it would likely take me five years to save what he expects, but he didn’t seem to understand.”

On Tuesday, he approached her and revealed that he no longer wants to marry her. He claimed that it comes down to money; namely, her losing out on her tax refund, which he thinks she’s entitled to.

Deep down, she believes he’s coming up with a reason to walk away from her, though, and not be tied down.

He broke her heart by calling off their engagement, and she’s so confused about it, too. She’s bent over backward to provide for her children, and she genuinely believed her fiancé was supportive of that.

“I thought he understood and loved me for who I am, but now I feel judged and inadequate. I’m torn—am I wrong for wanting to provide for my kids while still building a future together?” she wondered,

“Is he right to call off our engagement over this?”

