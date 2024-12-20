Her Best Friend Shared Her Deepest Secrets With Her Boyfriend, So She’s Ready To Cut Her Out Of Her Life

For a decade, this 26-year-old woman has been best friends with 27-year-old Jess. They have survived a lot together, like high school issues, family problems, breakups, and more.

She always believed she could count on Jess to keep all of her darkest secrets. Eight months ago, her 29-year-old boyfriend Ben entered her life, and three months into dating him, Jess started behaving off.

Jess was no longer acting as close to her, and when she would question her about it, she would wave her concerns away.

But then Jess started remarking that she was shocked Ben could handle her and all of her “quirks.” She figured that perhaps Jess was envious of their relationship, or maybe it made her feel a bit displaced, but Jess just got even weirder from there.

“A couple of weeks ago, I found out the hard way that Jess had been confiding in Ben about some of the most personal details of my life, stuff I’ve never shared with anyone else,” she explained.

“I’m talking about my past relationship trauma, personal insecurities, and family problems. She’d been telling him things like how I struggle with anxiety, how I feel about my body and things I’d told her in private about my fears and doubts.”

“She even told him about a traumatic event from my childhood that I’ve never discussed with anyone, not even Ben.”

One evening, she and Ben were having a conversation, and he dragged up some of her deep secrets, which left her reeling.

She knew Jess had been the one to spill the beans to Ben, as Jess is the only one aware of all those secrets she keeps.

She instantly went to Jess, who brushed her off and insisted telling Ben those details would help him get to know her.

She was furious with Jess and pointed out she told her those things in confidence, and they were private. Jess didn’t even attempt to say sorry; she just accused her of being difficult and inappropriate.

“I tried to explain to her that I never wanted those things to be shared with Ben, and that she’d crossed a line by discussing my private struggles with him without my consent,” she added.

“She still didn’t understand why I was so upset, and to make matters worse, she tried to guilt-trip me by saying that she was only trying to help Ben understand me better. That’s when I decided to put my foot down and told her I needed some space.”

Ben is not on her side and feels she’s being cruel to Jess. Ben wants her to forgive and forget since Jess was only attempting to be helpful, not hurtful.

She doesn’t see how she can get over this so quickly, considering that Jess is acting like it’s no big deal instead of admitting she messed up and can see why she’s angry.

She’s considering cutting Jess out of her life permanently, but given Ben’s reaction, she’s wondering if that is too much.

