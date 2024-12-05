Her Boyfriend’s Out To Ruin Christmas By Giving Her Family A Lecture On How It’s All About Capitalism

Oleksandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, but there’s always one (or two, or a handful) of loved ones who end up doing something to destroy the holiday cheer, whether it’s intentional or not. I mean, tell me your family isn’t exempt.

For this 28-year-old woman, Christmas is the highlight of her year, and she adores baking Christmas cookies, putting decorations on her tree, and enjoying those predictably tacky holiday movies.

To her, there’s really nothing more enjoyable. However, her boyfriend Brad is basically casting himself as the Grinch this year, and he’s on a mission to ruin Christmas for everyone.

They’ve been dating for three years, and Brad has only recently concluded that he’s officially finished with Christmas.

“He says it’s a “capitalist scam” and has been going on nonstop about how it’s all about corporations stealing our money and how the “true meaning” of Christmas doesn’t exist anymore,” she explained.

“Okay, fine. I respect his opinions, but here’s the kicker: he’s planning to give an anti-Christmas speech at my family’s Christmas dinner.”

Look, I get where Brad is coming from, but like every Hallmark Christmas flick tells us, the true meaning of Christmas doesn’t come down to what’s gift-wrapped underneath the tree.

She isn’t the only Christmas lover around here – her entire family looks forward to the holiday season as well. Her mom gets out matching pajamas for them, and her dad invests weeks on end, putting the most elaborate Christmas lights on their home.

Her young nieces are at the age where they are enamored with Santa. And if Brad walks in the door, spewing his ugly lecture on how Christmas is one big “lie,” it’s going to wreck everything for everyone.

Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

I, for one, feel especially awful at the prospect of Brad ruining the magic of Christmas and Santa for her nieces this year.

She’s tried her hardest to get Brad to come back down to reality and acknowledge that the holiday season is not the right moment to go on a rant against capitalism, but Brad is convinced he has to do it because it’s somehow “what’s right.”

Not only that but ever since she got her Christmas tree, Brad has been badgering her about how she’s “enabling consumerism” by having it in her home.

Honestly, she isn’t sure if Brad is attempting to rile her up or actually has something against her Christmas tree. She’s scared to tell Brad he’s not allowed to come to Christmas with her family this year, as it will only create a bigger mess.

But on the other hand, she can’t let Brad come in like a wrecking ball and leave Christmas in shambles because this is a man on a mission.

“My mom has been so excited to host this year after a rough couple of years, and I know she’ll be devastated if Brad causes a scene,” she added.

She’s left wondering what she should do. She could put her foot down and tell Brad to spend Christmas alone, which will cause an argument.

She could also give her family a heads-up that Brad intends to give his speech over Christmas dinner. Finally, she could just cross her fingers and toes that Brad stays silent, but that seems unlikely.

How do you think she can stop Brad from destroying Christmas? I think telling him to stay home seems like the best option, do you?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read