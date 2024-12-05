He Dumped A Woman For Always Expecting Him To Pay For Their Dates, Even Though She Makes $170,000 A Year

fotofabrika - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

I think we can all agree that it’s an outdated belief to expect a man to pay to take you out on all your dates, as it plays into the old, stereotypical gender roles.

Of course, it’s still quite a gentlemanly thing for a man to offer to foot the bill, but I’m a believer in at least offering to help pay or doing something thoughtful to show that you are appreciative of the time and money being invested in you. What are your thoughts on paying for dates?

Now, this man is a dentist in his mid-30s who went out on exactly three official dates with a woman around his age who works as an accountant.

“I paid for all meals, and she never offered to pay for anything,” he explained. “She even picked the 2nd restaurant, yet never offered to pay.”

“She said she makes $170,000 per year (I make more than that), yet most of the times, she never once offered to pitch in. I’m not saying she should pay for every single thing, but she could’ve at least offered.”

“It would show me she is not entitled. It’s just that her attitude came off as a “You owe me” attitude. Sometimes, she never said “Thank you” when I paid for stuff.”

Other than the three dinner dates they went on, they grabbed coffee two times, which came out to $12 in total. The first time they went on a coffee date, this woman slowly reached for her purse.

He noticed she was dragging her feet, so he paid for her drink and she very unenthusiastically offered up a thanks. In hindsight, he suspects this was a trick of hers to get him to offer to foot the bill.

To him, a more upstanding woman would push to pay for her own coffee, given how much money he spent on all those dinners. During their second coffee date, this woman didn’t even say she would pay her own way.

fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He ended up dumping her, but he did not bother being honest about his reason for doing so. He simply glossed over it and mentioned he didn’t think they were the best fit.

He really shocked this woman, who clearly thought things were going well. He really wants to underscore here that it is not about money to him; it’s about having manners and being appreciative.

He can easily afford to take this woman out on dates, but she came across as too entitled to him. She expected him to pay, even though she makes excellent money.

It really irritates him that she didn’t even try to pay for smaller-ticket items. He certainly doesn’t want to be treated like an “ATM,” and he wants to be with a woman who sees him for more than what he can buy for her.

“She can’t just be “modern” when it comes to making great money, yet she is now “traditional” when it comes to spending money out of her own pocket, and she expects the man to pay all the bills,” he continued.

“That is hypocritical.”

Do you think he did the right thing by walking away from her? Do you agree with him not giving her the truth about why he no longer wants to see her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read