Her Christmas Bark Will Make You Feel Like A Kid In A Candy Store

TikTok - @birdiesbestbakes

Making Christmas treats is one of my favorite parts of the season. There’s nothing better than gathering in the kitchen and creating something that looks both beautiful and tastes delicious.

Furthermore, baking is a way to show love and appreciation for others as well as impress them with your skills.

So, are you searching for a scrumptious holiday treat that everyone will adore? Well, here’s Christmas bark to the rescue!

This Christmas bark will make you feel like a kid in a candy store. It’s every chocoholic’s biggest weakness.

No longer will you have to exist on a diet of Christmas cookies because TikToker @birdiesbestbakes has a no-sweat Christmas bark recipe that will help you switch things up. It’s perfect for someone with a sweet tooth. And it can be prepared in a matter of minutes.

Plus, it’s simple and sweet, and it’s the best homemade, low-budget gift to give to friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers for the holidays, especially when it’s packaged up in a cute little box and bound with a bit of ribbon.

Here’s how to create this heavenly bark:

Two twelve-ounce bags of semisweet chocolate chips

A twelve-ounce bag of white chocolate chips

Red, white, and green sprinkles

Christmas M&Ms

Mini gingerbread men

Start by lining a baking sheet with parchment paper. Next, pour the chocolate chips onto the pan and pop it into the oven at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes. Once the chocolate looks like it is sweating, remove it from the oven.

TikTok – @birdiesbestbakes

Swirl the now-melted chocolate together and spread it out evenly. Then, place the M&Ms and mini gingerbread men across the chocolate. Pour the sprinkles on top for the finishing touch. Finally, chill it in the refrigerator for around one to two hours.

Break apart the bark and enjoy! You’ll be glad you made a big batch.

@birdiesbestbakes Celebrating Friday with a Christmas recipe. ? Christmas Bark ??? Super easy recipe and great for gifting this season. ? Recipe ?? Ingredients 2 12 oz bags of semisweet chocolate chips 1 12 oz bag of white chocolate chips Christmas Sprinkles Christmas M&M’s Mini gingerbread men Directions Line a baking sheet with parchment paper Pour the chocolate chips onto the pan Pop into the oven at 300°F for around 5 minutes or until the chocolate is ready to spread Swirl the chocolates together and spread out evenly Top with remaining ingredients Chill in the fridge for around 1-2 hours Break the bark apart and enjoy ? #fyp #trending #christmas #recipe #chocolate ? Elf – Main Theme – Geek Music