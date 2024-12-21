Her Husband Refuses To Take Her Out On A Date, And She’s So Hurt She’s Rethinking Her Marriage

rilueda - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

For the last five years, this 27-year-old woman has been with her 27-year-old husband, and she can’t even tell you the last time they went out on a date.

It has been easily two years since her husband made that kind of an effort, and the thing is, he never really was big on dates.

They met back in the pandemic, so she always attributed his lack of date planning to that, which is fair. They then went on to get married fast, and before she knew it, she realized he simply wasn’t into dates.

“We don’t have kids, and we both have the time and money for it, but I’ve spent those two years practically begging him to take me out, to do literally anything!” she exclaimed.

“I just want him to plan something and make me feel like he actually cares enough to put in some effort. At one point, I directly told him that I wanted to go on a picnic and even put the picnic blanket and basket (that I ordered!) on the table and told him that all he had to do was pick a day and pack the food.”

Her husband didn’t put together a picnic even though she gave him almost all of the tools. Whenever she talks about wanting him to take her out, they get into a fight.

Her husband argues that he doesn’t even know where she would like him to take her or says it’s not so simple to put together a date night.

She’s the one stuck planning them all, and if she didn’t try, they would never leave the house. She wants her husband to take the initiative, as she prefers things to be more traditional.

He’s even the provider in their household, and he pays for a lot of things. While this is nice, she really just wants him to organize dates.

“I’m beyond frustrated, and it’s got me seriously rethinking the future of our relationship,” she continued. “Am I going crazy for thinking that he might as well tell me he doesn’t care about me or our relationship?!”

“It seems like a small thing to make this big of a deal over, but it’s so hurtful at this point.”

