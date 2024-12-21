She Got Tricked Into Driving A Guy To Their Date, Then His Credit Card Declined And She Had To Pay For Their Dinner

phpetrunina14 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Have you ever gone on a date so traumatizing that you would rather just stay single forever? TikToker @makeupandmacros has, and she’s detailing the entire experience in her video.

So, she kept matching with the same guy on every single dating website she was on and decided to take it as a sign from the universe and go on a date with him. She planned to meet up with him somewhere in the middle between their houses.

But then, he asked if she could meet him at his house before going to dinner. After all the talking and texting they had done together so far, she felt comfortable enough to go to his place. However, that turned out to be her first mistake.

When she arrived, she noticed that there was no vehicle in his driveway. At first, she thought it might have been in the garage, but he opened the garage door to let her in, and it was empty.

During their chats, he told her that he would pick up her favorite wine, but when she got there, he said he had forgotten about it.

Then, he thanked her for coming to drive him to the restaurant. Immediately, she was annoyed that he wasn’t upfront about not having a car, but she decided to continue with the date in the hopes of at least getting a free meal.

They went to an Italian restaurant and had a blast. The food was delicious, and their conversation was fun and interesting. However, she had already written him off because she got the sense that he was lying to her about some stuff.

Finally, the check came, and he put his credit card down to pay for their dinner. But of course, his card ended up declining, so she was forced to pay for both of their meals.

Not only did she have to drive herself to the restaurant, but she also had to foot the bill for dinner. Between gas and the food, she spent around $150 for a date she didn’t even really want to be on.

Several TikTok users shared their thoughts and told stories about similar experiences they had in the comments section.

“I have a feeling this date played out exactly as he intended. He got a ride, and he got a free dinner,” commented one user.

“Dated a guy once and let him drive my brand new sports car, got pulled over for speeding, he had a suspended license. I had no clue,” stated another.

“Reminded me of the time I was asked to pay my engagement ring’s monthly payment,” added someone else.

