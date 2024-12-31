Her Stalker Found Her On Social Media, Flew To The Other Side Of The Country, And Tried To Get Into Her House

Melissa Ann Marie, who goes by @melissaannmariee on TikTok, has an absolutely horrifying story about how a man found her on social media earlier this month and ended up harassing as well as stalking her.

Not only that – this guy hopped on a plane, flew to the other side of the country, and tried to get into Melissa’s house before going to talk to her neighbor.

Melissa’s nightmare began back on December 9th when she received five missed calls from a number that came through as unknown.

She picked up the latest call, and the man on the other end of the line asked if she was Melissa. Now, this man was a stranger to her, and his voice did not sound familiar to her at all.

She was taken aback by how this man seemingly knew her, and yet he would not disclose his name to her initially.

He finally gave her a very generic first name only, which hardly was identifying, and he could have been lying to her.

“I stayed on the line with him for just a minute because I was trying to understand what this person’s intention was,” she explained in her video.

“I was a little freaked out, and he was like, ‘We’ve been in a relationship for seven months, you’re supposed to move out to Florida,’ and he sounded just really emotionally distraught.”

Melissa reminded him that she had no clue who he was and that no, she would not be relocating to another state to be with him.

Undeterred, this man began describing details of her life as well as things regarding her son, which made her feel wildly uneasy.

It then crossed her mind that maybe this man had gotten catfished by someone pretending to be her, especially since he then claimed to have sent money along to her.

She told him as much and apologized if that was the case. She even filled him in on how her mom had gotten catfished a while ago and wound up sending a significant amount of money to her catfisher.

This man continued by insisting that they spoke on an app called Telegram nonstop, which Melissa wasn’t even aware of.

As he kept going, the man was clearly quite upset, and before hanging up on him, Melissa confessed that she was freaked out and asked him not to call her again.

He didn’t listen and kept on calling. And calling. He was not respecting her wishes, and he seemed to have a hard time coming to terms with the fact that she did not know him.

She informed her family and the police about this man, but when she called the authorities, they asked her to fill out a report online, so she did that.

Every single day, this man called her nonstop, which made Melissa even more fearful of him. Remember, he knew so much about her, but she didn’t know anything about him.

One day, she was about to take her son to a doctor’s appointment, and as she was about to leave, she received another call, but this time, it was from a real phone number based in Florida, and she told her son she had to run into their house quickly, but then they would be on their way.

Melissa figured it would be best to pick up the phone this time, and the man on the other line was frantic and saying he had to go to the hospital. It was her stalker.

She looked up that number online and learned that he did tell her his first name accurately, but she uncovered a lot more about this man, including his last name. That was all she could find out, though.

Days later, Melissa was out with her son at a grocery store, and her doorbell camera went off. A man was yelling on her front doorstep, talking about necklaces, and since she owns a jewelry store, she thought this was perhaps an irate customer.

But no, it was Melissa’s stalker. He had figured out her address in California, traveled from Florida to the other side of the country and showed up at her home. He tried to open up her front door, too!

She called her sister in a panic, and her sister begged her to call 911, even though Melissa had filed two police reports without hearing back. While on the phone with 911, they made her hang up the phone and dial the non-emergency line.

It took 45 minutes for the authorities to arrive at her house, and the man had left by then. This man had wandered off to her neighbor’s house, asking her neighbor all about her while accusing her of scamming him. How insane is that?

Her neighbor then called her when the man left. Her neighbor wanted to know if she was ok, and she was sobbing while saying she wasn’t.

Melissa watched the man walk away from her neighbor’s home, and her neighbor confirmed that this man had definitely rented a car in order to get to their neighborhood since she saw a rental key fob on the keys he was carrying with him.

When the police finally arrived, they still did not take Melissa seriously, which made her feel awful. She then went to stay with another neighbor for the next week, as she was too scared to stay in her home alone.

She proceeded to post the video footage of this man from her doorbell camera on social media, asking if any of her followers knew him.

One of her followers was able to dig up relatives of this man, one of whom told Melissa that their family was estranged from him due to his mental illness.

She moved to file a restraining order against the man, and unfortunately, it didn’t really make a difference, as Melissa had to serve him to activate it.

Melissa’s local police department, as well as her sheriff’s office, told her they could not help serve the restraining order and suggested that she hire someone to do it for her.

Knowing she had to do everything alone, Melissa did more sleuthing online, found her stalker on social media, and saw that he posted he would be staying in California until Christmas Eve.

Melissa then drove around and spotted his rental car at a hotel located close to her home, and she asked two of her closest male friends to help her serve this guy the restraining order.

Melissa opened up her inbox one morning and found something from her stalker, so she started talking to him in an effort to get him to meet up so she could finally serve him.

Once Melissa got her stalker to agree to meet her, she sent her friends to give him the paperwork. After Melissa’s stalker was served, he kept on emailing her, clearly missing the memo.

“This whole process has blown my mind at how little we are protected and just the many loopholes that exist in our system,” Melissa said.

She has a court date set for January 9th, so hopefully, her stalker will finally leave her alone. She does believe that he flew home to Florida and is no longer creeping around her house.

“As of right now, I feel somewhat safer that he’s not here, but I do feel like there’s like a piece of closure that I don’t have given that this person never had to deal with the consequences, but I guess we’ll see what happens,” Melissa continued.

Melissa is talking about her chilling experience to raise awareness while hoping that nobody blames her for something that is entirely outside of her control.

As you know, it’s pretty easy to look up someone’s information online, and that’s certainly not Melissa’s fault.

@melissaannmariee Pt. 1– The last few weeks I’ve been living in a nightmare— I was stalked and harrassed by a man from social media. It went as far as him flying across the country and trying to enter my home. I’m sharing my story in hopes to educate you so this doesn’t happen to you and maybe you can learn something from this story ?? ? original sound – Melissa Ann Marie