He’s Worried His Girlfriend Is Selfish After How She Reacted When He Canceled Their Christmas Plans Since He’s Still Recovering From A Stroke

Back in September, this 32-year-old man scarily suffered from a stroke, and he nearly lost his life. He was in the hospital for close to two months, and he was only allowed to go home several weeks ago.

Following his discharge, he expected to be fine, but his doctor insisted he’s only beginning his recovery and he shouldn’t jump right back into how things were before the stroke.

He booked a four-day vacation with his 27-year-old girlfriend for Christmas, but after talking it over with his doctor and his mom and dad, he realized this was not a good idea.

He canceled the trip for the sake of his health, as he is concerned about his progress. He stumbles on occasion and does not feel quite like himself.

“However, it seems to me that my GF possibly thinks I’m 100% ok now and now wants me to go out and have fun,” he explained.

“I got anxious the more and more I thought about our planned date – we planned to go ice skating, and I kept getting anxiety – what if I fall and/or keep losing balance? What if exposure to the cold weather possibly infects my brain?”

His parents are furious with his girlfriend for showing a lack of concern for him, as she doesn’t get why he canceled the trip.

Instead of being supportive, she ghosted him for several days after he said he had to cancel their plans. He honestly has still yet to hear from her.

He feels awful, but he has to prioritize his health here. Since his girlfriend is so upset over not being able to go on vacation, he’s wondering if she has a right to feel hurt.

“My parents have told me that if she really loves me and cares about me, she would drive all the way to my house (which is 45 minutes away) and spend Christmas at my house together or something instead of wanting to have a date in NYC, go see the [tree] and walk around, etc.,” he continued.

“That would require me to take the bus, get past the big crowd, etc. when I just had a stroke a couple [of] months ago.”

He thinks his girlfriend is just extremely selfish for how she reacted, and it does appear like she only cares about what he can provide for her.

