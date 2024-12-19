His Fiancée Fooled Him Into Thinking She Was Infertile, And He Kicked Her Out After Discovering Her Lie

I will never understand why some people feel the need to lie about major things that absolutely have the potential to impact someone else in a negative way. I mean, there’s no way that ever ends well when the lie is uncovered.

So, four years ago, this 33-year-old man began dating his 30-year-old fiancée, and he proposed to her one year ago.

“Early in our relationship, she told me she was infertile due to a medical condition she had in her teens,” he explained.

“I was fine with this, as I’ve never really wanted biological kids and figured we could explore adoption if we ever changed our minds.”

Well, a week ago, he returned home to find a positive pregnancy test laid out on the counter in their bathroom. Initially, he thought his fiancée had been assisting one of her friends or something.

He did actually ask her about the test as he was curious, and that’s when his fiancée confessed that she fooled him into thinking she was infertile.

She has been lying to him for years about her ability to have children, and the reason she did so is just so cruel and, well, nefarious, to say nothing of self-serving.

“Apparently, she lied because she thought I’d leave her if I knew she could have kids since she knew I didn’t want them,” he added.

Several months back, his fiancée took it upon herself to quit with her preventative measures to see if perhaps he would reconsider kids if she did get unexpectedly pregnant.

He was absolutely enraged upon finding this all out, and he stated that she backstabbed him in the biggest way.

What his fiancée did obliterated all of the trust he had in her. His fiancée tried to justify her behavior and claimed to have done it out of love.

She foolishly thinks that if they have a child, it will connect them in a more meaningful way. He promptly kicked her out of the house and requested some time apart.

She did go to her sister’s house, but she’s been bombarding him with text messages, calling him mean for evicting her, the “mother of his child.”

His fiancée’s family has since weighed in and accused him of being a “deadbeat dad for abandoning her during pregnancy.”

Nobody seems to understand why he is so hurt here, and that’s making him question if kicking her out of the house was the right thing to do.

“I’m struggling because I never wanted kids, but now one is on the way, and I feel trapped. At the same time, I can’t get over the fact that she lied to me for years and manipulated me into this situation,” he continued.

