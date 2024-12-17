His Wife Cheated On Him With His Married Best Friend, And She’s In Love With The Guy

This 35-year-old man was under the impression that his marriage was full of love and happiness, but he couldn’t have been more wrong.

He knows he’s not exactly perfect, but he’s tried his hardest to be a good husband and show up for his wife. He’s spent 12.5 years married to her, and she has never given him a reason to doubt that she’s trustworthy.

Everything really broke apart for him when he and his wife recently went on vacation along with their friends. One night, he fell asleep early, and when he woke up, he noticed his wife wasn’t there.

He got up and found her on the patio, cozying up to his married best friend, and he tried to give them the benefit of the doubt, thinking they had dozed off and woke up way too close to one another.

While he was upset by this, he didn’t say a word. What’s sad is that his wife is currently trying to make him think that if he had spoken up, she would never have done what she did.

“Apparently, on that trip, she fell in love with him, and he fell in love with her but decided not to do anything about it and said she wasn’t looking to replace me, and he wasn’t looking to replace his wife (yes, he’s married as well),” he explained.

“She decided to go to a live show with him, and apparently, they made out/did touchy things. She just told me last Tuesday, so 6 days ago, when this happened months ago.”

His best friend’s wife is aware of the affair and didn’t even give him the courtesy of a heads-up, which he is surprised by.

His wife promises that she didn’t actually sleep with his best friend, though she stated they made out and did other physical things, whatever that means.

He didn’t press her for more information because ignorance is bliss, and he doesn’t want to know all of the dirty details.

“She’s willing to admit that the physical relationship was wrong, but she’s still in love with him and refuses to give that up,” he said.

“The part that hurts the worst is the feeling of inadequacy. I feel like I’m not enough. She tells me that this isn’t the case, but after 12 years of happy marriage, she feels she needs somebody else as a “romantic partner.”

Devastated doesn’t even begin to sum up his feelings. He still is madly in love with his wife and can’t envision his life without her in it.

They have two children, a 9-year-old daughter, and an 11-year-old son, and he does not want to walk away from his marriage and his kids.

He’s forever felt self-conscious about whether or not his children love him, and his best friend has been an enormous part of their family, whom his kids refer to as their uncle.

Prior to finding out about his wife cheating on him, it’s often crossed his mind that perhaps his kids love his best friend more than they love him.

He has since informed his wife that he wants her to cut his best friend off and no longer speak to him, but she basically called him controlling and refused to do this.

“As a compromise, I told her that I needed her to not talk to him for some amount of time, to give me space to try to trust her again, and she said that is not something she’s willing to do because then “I would just get what I want, which is that she won’t talk to him,” he continued.

“When that statement was made, it broke me.”

His wife really is not interested in doing what it takes to make him feel better, so he’s left wondering what he should do.

