She Moved Out Of The House And Broke Her Mom’s Heart After Her Sister’s Jealousy Got In The Way

Three days ago, this 20-year-old girl moved out of her mom and dad’s house, and she’s currently living with her godmother for the time being.

As for why she left home? It’s due to her 23-year-old sister. Her sister is married and has a life of her own, yet has enough time to make things difficult for her.

“Ever since we were kids, she has always acted weird around me. Like I had to dim myself or stay small so she could feel bigger,” she explained.

“But it’s gotten worse since we became adults. She constantly accuses me of ‘stealing’ our parents’ attention. Literally told me once, ‘You’re their favorite. They never loved me like that.’ I used to think maybe she was just being emotional, or that I did something wrong.”

“But no matter what, I did keep my distance, stop sharing wins, stay out of the way, it was never enough. She’d twist everything. Like, I passed my nursing board exam last month. First try. I was so happy.”

Her dad excitedly shared the news on social media, and her mom sobbed and gave her a hug. Later that evening, her sister accused her of being hungry for attention and snapped that she was the golden one.

While her sister does not live at home, she spends every single day there to keep an eye on things. Her sister hates her being in the house and receiving love and attention from their mom and dad.

Her sister clearly feels threatened by her living there, despite having other things she could focus on. So she doesn’t understand why her sister still views her as competition.

“A few days ago, I overheard her telling my mom I was ‘manipulating’ them. That I was only being sweet to get their money,” she added.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I just froze. That night, I packed up and left. Didn’t yell. Didn’t explain. Just left. And now? Mom keeps texting me, saying I broke her heart.”

“That she didn’t mean to make me feel unwanted. But she also doesn’t wanna ‘take sides.’ But what am I supposed to do? Stay in a house where I’m constantly resented just for existing? For being loved? Like… I feel bad.”

At the same time, it’s exhausting for her to feel so awful for doing nothing wrong. However, she’s left wondering if she was a jerk to move out over her sister.

What do you think, and what advice do you have for her?

