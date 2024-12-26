She Flipped Out On Her Sister-In-Law For Ruining Santa For Her Kids

This 32-year-old woman is a mom to a four-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter. Every Christmas, she makes sure to go over the top to celebrate the holiday for her kids.

“Like, I’m talking Christmas lights that can probably be seen from space, decorating cookies, watching all the Christmas movies, and, of course, the magic of Santa Claus,” she explained.

They’re little enough that they think Santa is real, so she really wants to deliver on the Christmas magic while she still can and before they grow up too much.

It’s also magical for her to witness her kids excitedly discussing the North Pole and the reindeer and to see how thrilled they are to unwrap their presents from Santa.

Christmas was at her house this year, and her kids were so happy about it. She and her husband stayed up pretty late, making sure to wrap all of the presents and place them under the tree for the kids.

It’s labor-intensive, but it’s worth it. On Christmas Eve, when dinner was over, all of their loved ones were gathered around in the living room.

The kids were bouncing off the walls and then started talking about Santa. Her son asked her sister-in-law Sarah about how Santa was able to put all of those presents underneath the tree.

“I swear, I thought she would just say something vague like, “Oh, that’s a good question!” or deflect it like most adults do when they don’t want to lie but don’t want to spoil the magic either,” she said.

“But no. Instead, Sarah, my sister-in-law, looks at my son dead in the eye and says, “Honey, Santa isn’t real. It’s just your parents who buy the presents and put them under the tree. Santa is just a story. I’m sorry to break it to you.”

“I was in complete shock. The room went so quiet you could hear a pin drop. My daughter’s face just fell, like she was trying to process what she just heard. My son, on the other hand, looked like he was about to burst into tears and asked, “So… you and Daddy bought all the presents? There’s no Santa?”

A wave of fury washed over her, and she was enraged with Sarah for ruining Sants for her kids. It wasn’t only that Sarah spilled the secret- it was the manner in which she did it. Sarah acted like it wasn’t a big problem at all.

She can’t believe Sarah was entitled enough to comfortably wreck the holiday magic for her kids. It took everything in her not to lose her cool, but she eventually flipped out on Sarah and asked her what on earth was wrong with her that she felt the need to destroy Christmas.

She insisted it was on her and her husband to determine when they should tell their kids that Santa isn’t real and that Sarah had no business taking it upon herself.

She concluded by pointing out that Sarah snatched away the one piece of magic in their lives, and she couldn’t believe she did that.

Unruffled, Sarah responded in a prideful way that it’s wrong to lie to children and that it’s easier for them to know about Santa now than down the line.

Sarah then doubled down and said she didn’t owe the kids an apology for her honesty. Sarah’s husband, who is her brother, phoned her up later that night to tell her that she was overdramatic.

Her brother didn’t think there was anything wrong with what Sarah did, and he wished she had dropped the topic and moved on.

“He also said, “It’s just Santa; it’s not that serious.” But honestly? To me, it was a big deal. Santa is magic,” she continued.

“It’s something we create as parents to give our kids a sense of wonder. What she did was selfish, cruel, and totally out of line. Anyway, Christmas was ruined for the kids, and I can’t stop feeling like she totally destroyed the one thing they were excited about.”

“My daughter didn’t talk much about it the rest of the day, but I could tell she was upset. My son kept asking if Santa was real, and I tried to comfort him as best as I could, but I could see the magic was gone.”

She’s still disappointed, furious, and feeling like Sarah is the real Grinch here for what she did, but regardless, she’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to freak out on Sarah for ruining Santa for her kids.

