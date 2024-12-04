His Wife Started Screaming At Him When He Said She Owes Him An Apology For Having ADHD

This 32-year-old man has a wife the same age as him, and they are high school sweethearts. Seven years ago, they got hitched.

Now, since before they even tied the knot, his wife has been pretty careless and frazzled. She misplaces everything, is forever late, can’t complete tasks, and enjoys living in chaos.

Sometimes, she would get angry about how messy her surroundings were, which would lead to a brief period of her going into an excited state without accomplishing anything to solve the mess.

“I love her anyway, but at times, it was tiring,” he explained. “I saw past that because I knew she was the woman I wanted to marry, and we got married when we were 25.”

“Unfortunately, a lot of the problems that she had seemingly accelerated after marriage. We purchased a larger house because she’s obsessed with “storage space,” but this has essentially meant two bedrooms are no-go zones for me.”

“They’re simply full of her clutter. Once they were full, she started leaving things in my office, which I would have to move to not trip over.”

Suspecting his wife had ADHD, he’s spent years begging her to see a doctor. If he happened to bring it up, she would get upset.

To her, ADHD was just as bad as psychosis or schizophrenia – severe mental illnesses. His wife didn’t want to think that something could be wrong with her.

Several months ago, his wife went out with her friends, and when she returned home, she stated she believed she had ADHD.

He was stunned, as he’s been trying to convey that to her for literal years on end. She melted down on him when he attempted to discuss it, yet she was open to her friend suggesting this to her.

Two days ago, his wife went to a doctor, who diagnosed her officially with ADHD. He told his wife that he felt entitled to an apology.

“She was initially confused, but I responded that if she had actually addressed this when I asked her all those years ago, I wouldn’t have had to live with the constant stress of her chronic tardiness, clutter, emotional outbursts, and so on,” he continued.

“She responded by shrieking at me, and now she’s refusing to even have a word. I feel like I may have taken it too far, but were my words towards her justifiable?”

