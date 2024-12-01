She Called Off Her Engagement Since Her Fiancé Kept Making Gross Comments About Her Teen Sister

This 20-year-old girl spent two years with her 35-year-old fiancé named Charles. Their relationship didn’t really have any issues until her little sister visited them a couple of weeks back.

Her sister Amy is 14, and Amy stayed with her and Charles for several days while their mom and dad had to go out of town.

During Amy’s visit with her and Charles, a couple of things really unsettled her, and it all centered on how Charles interacted with Amy.

“At first, I thought I was imagining it, but Charles started making comments that made me feel incredibly uncomfortable,” she explained.

“He would call her “so hot” and would say things like, “You’re going to turn heads when you’re older,” and “You’ve got such a body on you already.”

“The worst part was when he said, “I’d be jealous if I were your boyfriend; every guy will be looking at you soon.”

Initially, she brushed off the remarks Charles made about Amy, but as he continued to comment on her little sister, she started to feel ill.

One night she heard Charles talking to his friend on the phone, and he was discussing how Amy looks like she’s about to “bloom.”

That was hands down one of the most disturbing statements she’s ever heard in her entire life. She felt as if she was going nuts, so she decided it was time to end her engagement to Charles after all of the gross, disturbing things he said about Amy.

“I confronted him about his behavior, and he immediately got defensive. He denied it and said I was being “paranoid” and that I should trust him. He insisted that he was just being “nice” and that I was overreacting,” she said.

“I didn’t care. I packed my things, broke off the engagement, and moved back in with my parents. Now, my friends and some family members are telling me I overreacted. They say I should’ve “talked it out” with him first, but I don’t see how that would’ve changed anything.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to call off her engagement to Charles after the unsettling things he said about Amy.

What do you think?

