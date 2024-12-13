She Married Her Female Best Friend So She Could Get On Her Health Insurance, And They’ve Gone On To Build A Pretty Wonderful Life Together

I don’t need to sit here and tell you that health insurance is wildly expensive and that here in America, we rank among one of the countries with the highest costs of health care. It’s a sore and sad spot for all of us.

Now, this woman’s best friend Annie works a freelance schedule, as she’s self-employed. Due to Annie’s career, she’s had a hard time finding stable health insurance over the years.

Then, four years ago, Annie had a frightening problem with her health. Her own health insurance back then was pretty good, and it was something she got through the company she was working for.

She and Annie decided to tie the knot so Annie could be on her health insurance. Luckily, Annie is perfectly fine now, and she is, too, when it comes to her health.

Three years ago, she and Annie decided to purchase an apartment, and although it’s little and kind of terrible, it wasn’t possible for them to be homeowners by themselves. But by pooling their money together, that became a possibility for them.

“We have separate rooms, and we still sort of casually date, but we talked it over and decided to commit to being married,” she explained.

“We love each other, we live together, and we’re happy, so does it really matter that we’re not gay? We haven’t decided if we’re having children yet, but we have decided that if we are, we’re having them together, not with a man.”

“Everyone in our life is really confused about our marriage, and I guess to some extent, so are we, but this seems like a ‘don’t fix what ain’t broke’ situation. I don’t know what it means to be platonically (?) married.”

She and Annie are not romantic; they are not interested in women, only men, but the bond that they have goes beyond the meaning of best friends.

She’s happier today than she has ever been, and the love that she has for Annie makes the love that she had for her old boyfriends seem so minuscule in comparison.

To be honest, she does like plenty of men, but she can’t picture herself building a meaningful life with any of them, and that’s something she already has with Annie by her side.

“Guess this is just my PSA to all of you that you can live life however you want, and there’s no universal formula for a good life,” she concluded.

