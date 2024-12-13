Winner Winner Chicken Dinner: She Hilariously Bought A Rotisserie Chicken As A White Elephant Gift

Liudmyla - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

The whole point of a White Elephant Gift Exchange is to basically go home with the best gift among the bunch of presents in the pile.

My family participates in this every holiday season, and it makes for an amazing time. We also spend all year trying to pull off purchasing the best gift that everyone will want to fight over, but I’m definitely going to be taking a page out of Jayne Vecchio’s book for Christmas this year.

Jayne won her White Elephant Gift Exchange with her friends when she decided to hilariously purchase a rotisserie chicken, so someone went home as a winner winner chicken dinner!

I mean, how can you not love rotisserie chicken (especially the ones they sell at Costco)?

Jayne, who goes by @2Jaynezzz on TikTok, posted a video of her at her local grocery store picking out the perfect bird.

She then went home, wrapped it all up, and captured the moment her friend opened it with a huge smile.

In a follow-up video, she addressed concerns surrounding the food safety aspect of her gift. Jayne is a dietician, and she details that she purchased the chicken at around 1 p.m.

Back at her place, she promptly placed the chicken in her fridge and left it there for several hours before wrapping it up and putting it back in her fridge.

At her friend’s house, where they exchanged gifts, the chicken sat out unrefrigerated for perhaps an hour max. Jayne diligently watched the clock and hurried everyone alone to open up the presents.

Liudmyla – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

After her friend was done unwrapping the bird, it went right back in the fridge. So, the chicken never hit the danger zone, and there’s your guide for how to not make your friends sick if you want to swipe Jayne’s gift idea.

Are you going to be throwing a rotisserie chicken in any of your White Elephant Gift Exchanges? Or can you think of something more hilarious to gift?